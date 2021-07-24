Nigeria men’s basketball team hopes for Olympic glory

More
ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports on Nigeria’s men’s basketball squad, which upset Team USA in an exhibition game ahead of the Olympics, highlighting the growth of the sport in Africa.
8:32 | 07/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nigeria men’s basketball team hopes for Olympic glory

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:32","description":"ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports on Nigeria’s men’s basketball squad, which upset Team USA in an exhibition game ahead of the Olympics, highlighting the growth of the sport in Africa. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79024721","title":"Nigeria men’s basketball team hopes for Olympic glory","url":"/International/video/nigeria-mens-basketball-team-hopes-olympic-glory-79024721"}