North Korea trash balloon lands in South Korea president's compound, security says

A North Korean "trash balloon" landed inside the South Korean presidential compound in the capital Seoul on Thursday amid rising tensions between the two neighbors.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live