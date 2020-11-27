-
Now Playing: Aurora australis lights up Australian sky
-
Now Playing: Northern lights appear above horizon line in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse shows spectacular Alberta night
-
Now Playing: Iota strikes, food distribution, here comes Santa: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Diego Maradona buried as thousands continue to mourn
-
Now Playing: First look at Bindi Irwin’s daughter
-
Now Playing: Exclusive look at 20/20 special ‘Falling from the Sky’
-
Now Playing: More than 6 million Americans flying due to Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Police fire rubber bullets at unruly Maradona fans
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Argentinians pay respects to Maradona, clash with police
-
Now Playing: Maradona mourners clash with police
-
Now Playing: Fans pay respects to Diego Maradona in presidential palace
-
Now Playing: Tree frog takes a relaxing shower underneath a drainpipe
-
Now Playing: New lease on life
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Turkey pardoned, panda diners and holiday travel: World in Photos, Nov. 25
-
Now Playing: 100 baby dolls placed on Treasury steps in London
-
Now Playing: Tourist slides down Great Wall of China