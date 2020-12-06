Norwegian musher and Iditarod winner finally goes home

Three months after winning the annual Alaskan sled dog race, Thomas Waener and his 16 dogs were able to hitch a ride on an old cargo plane bound for Norway.
4:02 | 06/12/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Norwegian musher and Iditarod winner finally goes home

