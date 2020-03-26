Orangutan helps keep zoo sanitized amid COVID-19 outbreak

More
This orangutan grabbed a sponge and helped keep Perth Zoo sanitized as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in Australia. The country has over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases.
3:00 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan helps keep zoo sanitized amid COVID-19 outbreak
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"This orangutan grabbed a sponge and helped keep Perth Zoo sanitized as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in Australia. The country has over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69808806","title":"Orangutan helps keep zoo sanitized amid COVID-19 outbreak","url":"/International/video/orangutan-helps-zoo-sanitized-amid-covid-19-outbreak-69808806"}