Palestinian-American on losing 15 family members in ongoing war

Lena Badr spoke to ABC News about the effects of the Israel-Hamas war on her family. She has lost her grandmother, three aunts, two uncles, and seven cousins.

October 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live