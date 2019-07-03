Panda chills out at the zoo

More
Tilly, a red panda at a zoo in England, takes her time getting cozy before bedtime.
0:59 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda chills out at the zoo
Full. A. Than. A. A alone. Car. And a. And you're. Mom all. And all. And oh. Are I'm. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61531364,"title":"Panda chills out at the zoo","duration":"0:59","description":"Tilly, a red panda at a zoo in England, takes her time getting cozy before bedtime.","url":"/International/video/panda-chills-zoo-61531364","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.