Parachutists descend on France to commemorate D-Day

More
Two British veterans join 250 parachutists from the Royal Air Force and Parachute Regiment in a commemorative parachute descent in Sannerville, France, one day before the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
3:05 | 06/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parachutists descend on France to commemorate D-Day
And I. Me. Me. Yeah. And and yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:05","description":"Two British veterans join 250 parachutists from the Royal Air Force and Parachute Regiment in a commemorative parachute descent in Sannerville, France, one day before the 75th anniversary of D-Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63504864","title":"Parachutists descend on France to commemorate D-Day","url":"/International/video/parachutists-descend-france-commemorate-day-63504864"}