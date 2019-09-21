Paratroopers descend in honor of 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

1,500 paratroopers from nine nations dropped near the Dutch city of Arnhem commemorating the, ultimately, unsuccessful yet famous WWII plan.
0:20 | 09/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Paratroopers descend in honor of 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
