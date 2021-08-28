Transcript for Pentagon officials' update on Afghanistan

Morning everyone knows it's right into our operational. Update four today. Yesterday hey US military forces. Conducted. In over the horizon counter terrorism. Operation. Against and ice is K planner. And facilitator. They are strike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. I can confirm as more information has come in. That two high profile nicest targets. Were killed and one was wounded. And we know of zero civilian casualties. Without specifying any future plans. I will say that we will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves. Into a leverage over the horizon capability to conduct counter terrorism operations. As needed. We continue to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of cool. In fact there are approximately 1400. Individuals. At the Kabul airport who have been screened. And manifested for flights today. As a said yesterday we have the ability to include evacuees on military airlift out of Afghanistan until the very end. This is I'm massive military diplomatic. Security and humanitarian undertaking for the United States. And our allies. And so DV a specific updates of the last 24. Yesterday 32 US military aircraft 47 C seventeens in five C 130s. Departed with approximately 4000 personnel. Combine with 34 coalition aircraft. That departures. An additional 2800. Personnel left could rule for various intermediate staging bases. 66 flights left out of the bull yesterday in that 24 hour period with 6800. Evacuees. Today I can report an updated total evacuation that is more than 1171000. The vast majority of which are Afghans. Of this total number approximately 5400. Are American citizens. Is an incredible number of people who are now safer thanks today heroism of the young men and what I meant. Who are putting their lives on the line each day to evacuate American and vulnerable Afghans. Out of good rule. Threats to our forces into this operation remain real and significant. I'm sure you can appreciate that. And now it's a military mission trim begins to ending to bull. Thousands of service members are working across the globe and within the United States to complete this incredibly important mission. Out of view come KOR six flights will transport about 2000. Afghans to the United States. Since August 20 do you come AOR has received nearly 30000. Vulnerable Afghans and evacuees. A good example of how we're building up capacity as we execute this incredibly and more important mission. A flight to mentally will fly to Philadelphia International Airport the second. US onward locations to receive flights. As north come commander general van hurt chests and his brief yesterday. Our total capacity across multiple US installations. Is approximately 21000. Ankara point. We're steadily working to increase the capacity to 50000. By September 15. Right now we are hosting approximately 8000 Afghan applicants at four mccoys for bliss Fort Lee. And joint base McGuire Dix linked Lakehurst. It dedicated team of military civilian and contract personnel. A working closely with numerous agencies both government and non government to ensure further requirements and additional capabilities. Or Avaya global. We will keep you updated this on this effort. South come continues to conduct humanitarian relief operations in Haiti. And north come. While simultaneously executing evacuation flights is postured. To support FEMA as a lead federal agency preparing. For tropical storm Ida. Lastly I want to share that the Department of Defense will shortly announce the names of the search thirteen service members who were killed. In service. To their country. We grieve with the gold star families friends and loved ones of our fallen. They will be remembered and revered among Americans who have served in Afghanistan. In operations freedom sentinel and enduring freedom. OK air had anything dads who go right to options. Thank you done. Questions on the the strike last night. And Afghanistan. Don't tailored this that. Two high profile targets were killed and one wounded. You additional announcements traffic accident one with the smooth all the things strike with a single strike and commute explaining more about whether these individuals war. Directly involved in the Thursday bombing of Kabul airport. So it was well getting its. Too much tech tools detail and in terms munitions used. I would say it was a single mission. And is to to get they get these targets. And that as. The assessments and information flowed over time. We were able to recognize that another. Was was killed as well. And and and one wounded so I mean. Battle damage assessment as you know sometimes takes time information comes in as we have more clarity we wanted to be transparent about that. But the planner facilitator descriptions I mean they were involved directly and a cultural imports. Big order ice is skinny planners and facilitators. And that's enough reason. There alone. I won't speak to the details of this of these individuals. Oh what their specific roles might be. But as the general said we. Have the ability enemies to carry out over the horizon counterterrorism capabilities and women and we're gonna defend ourselves murderous pleaded that. Thank you but that's another question about just about airport situation of the moment death. Is it true that all US passport holders are being allowed onto the airport now from through the case. Any US fast for polar that. Wants to get in to get in and we are still. From Ron had them to come on what we are still. Processing and getting on planes. SIV applicants as well as vulnerable Afghans who bailed out onto the airport. This that Charlotte area that are figure out think that's changed. Features events you in 1972. Individuals killed industry. Tell me when I can only recent success. Plus I don't know listening to pump an effort is about a third assist suicides bombing. There appear to images and reports from the ground that some of the Afghan civilians killed may have been shot by U Marines. At the gate at this point intentions were 48 hours giving me any evidence that it. The Marines or any of the US troops we have shot injured or wounded. We feel we we we can't confirm that and that was certainly am not a position to denied either we are investigating this and as we get more information that we can reliably. Communicate to you about this as that we will. And dire warnings saying don't approach they gains that this airstrike had anything to do with. That potential for future attacks happened he talk about what capabilities prices that have lost. I'm in the eastern straight. To a couple of things. I'll let the State Department speak for or the advisory they sent out that is not uncommon for them to do that particularly in a country like Afghanistan and they're constantly watching. The threat environment as our week. And they're diverting. A prudent responsible thing do you. Inform Americans -- in Kabul about what's best for their own safety but again I think of that. State Department speak to the rationale there obviously again there they're they're doing what they believe they need to do to to keep people safe. I'm not gonna talk about. Specific capabilities nicest may have lost and in this strike they lost a planner and they lost a facilitator and they got one wounded. And affected to bring these individuals are no law won't longer walk in on the face of the earth that's a good thing it's a good thing for. The people of Afghanistan is a good thing for our troops in our forces at that airfield and I think from is to believe that there and said Fulmer can you discuss the level of threat right now their party's senior member of our eyes. Bring there evacuation operations are close early in the US still sticking their 331. We are going to complete this mission by the end of the month we've said that nothing his changed about that the timeline for us and we will do this and is safe and orderly as ways possible. And that includes. Being able to continue to evacuate right up until the end about the threats at the airport he described what everything cigarettes are still very real they're very dynamic. And we are monitoring them who the truly in real time. And as I said yesterday were taking all the means necessary. To make sure we remain focused on that threat stream and doing what we can for Force Protection. A couple of questions first the agenda have you has just begun retrograde withdraw from airport we got a gun regiment. You say anything about number. No I cannot. I'm and then I happen. General Taylor for using packet data the numbers of military aircraft to after relatively consistent with where they been for several days but the number of passengers on the list down. From where I was does that mean that the US is nothing about some equipment and military equipment owners are there. Things are going out just awful. As we said you know our mission to continuing evacuating. Those as acquired in two meet the mission requirement by August 31 is what commanders are excuse. So does that mean that you're starting to take some equipment on these aircraft during that are or for do you not imminent passage that are there is equipment leaving on those flights to that was originally planned and one more since. How they're any attacks and army can be talked about how the Taliban have been reporting to. Some attacks before Thursday's attack had there been any indication that you're aware that the Taliban have actually stopped attackers from getting in towards the airport. I don't have specific reports of that. Other then as you can see is we just talked. The security. Of the bases the most important thing that we're doing to allow us to continue our mission. Don't. You shouldn't try to do your work remains active and dynamic. For. Visitors say that word. Those. People killed. Your nail they hear from. There's the threat has been airport. Remains. Unchanged. I wouldn't say that it remains unchanged I didn't say that I said it remains active and dynamic and it does is it does. Teachers who do what you have is a serious threat. I'm not sure. What how any potential terrorist threat community other than series that we shouldn't take it tears serious. Yesterday you will. Denied. Taliban claim that they had to pursue. Does that still occasions and Taliban. Not. Provide security. At the airport itself that is still the case as a proving you can completely under so important they have to. Moving here will be keeping crouch had very well those players playing stickball. I'm not gonna talk about the specifics as we get closer to the end we let me just say this. This clearly as I can we will. Maintain. The ability to defend ourselves and our operations. All the way through. MP's chairman of the Taliban anyway provide any Intel concerned should work with the with the strong strike that killed those two places there's another talk about intelligence matters one way or the other rule it out. And that's about intelligence national radio Taliban supporting the stroke straight maybe when we head. Useful intelligence. On our own to conduct district do you consider the Taliban and Haqqani Network separate entity it's. Lucas I'm. I'm not gonna give you a breakdown here characterization. Of the Taliban Aaron kind Lucas. And we. What benefited does for me to try to characterize one group or another we know that the people that the deputy leader. The Taliban is searching haqqani where the ten million dollar bounty on his head. People should know is there any separate entities or we know that there are there is a certain matter matter of of commingling here I mean there's a marveling a few will. Of Taliban haqqani. What I'm pushing back a little bit on you Lucas is that is the relevance of that discussion to what we're trying to do today which is complete an evacuation safely. And to get our our troops. And our forces at the airport out safely that's what we're focused on. Everybody who questioned. Every major newspaper and television news has said that the US military brass recommends the president's at least 2500 troops in Afghanistan. Not pull out he'd ask any news outlets for a correction. So I say that yeah. Every major newspaper and television news show has reported that top pentagon brass. Defense Secretary competitiveness forces the Middle East Afghanistan. This Sherman joint chiefs recommended to the president at 2500. US troops should stay in Afghanistan not been pulled out. If you ask any news outlet for a correction to those stories. Thanks repeating it we don't make it a habit to talk publicly one way or the other. Right wrong up down more or less. About the advice and counsel that pentagon leaders give the commander in chief. Without rattling the record Lou. Other than another helicopter. Evacuation. So I don't hasn't been. Than and the discussion about the drone strike yesterday. It's been characterized as being retaliation. As being reprisal. Four. The bombing the airport is that accurate or which is something that. Part of your over the horizon terrorism planning you're already. This was. A little bit of oath I mean we have the ability. To decked over the horizon counterterrorism capabilities we've talked about that. This certainly fits in that mold. But. It's not coincidence. That it happened just a couple of days after we lost thirteen brief service members. And I am I again hear you calling one a planner and another facilitator. Even using them and that's correct breakfast the characterizations individuals what is the difference I mean and what what makes them part. Honestly. Basic habit that is the the clarification that the plan a facilitator. That serves those that. Would. Have the ability to facilitate gore helped plan attacks. And that as we said they give us the ability and the authority we had to conduct those missions are really involved in planning an imminent. We're not gonna go into. You know. You've got the first thing you clothed them high profile did you split into us. But not seen here so that I have a follow up on the story what makes you say they're high profile. Based on the the intelligence collected. And activities. In the past. That was the classification and used to for those. General Taylor Kinney just. Weren't you actually targeting both of these individuals. Or were you turn people want to do one. Happened to be there and got struck. We have the intelligence that led us to the target area. That. Allowed for that strike happened with the PDA has as briefed were you targeting to individuals in this current. We had intelligence that allowed us to conduct that strike on those multiple individuals. I'm shocked if I have to ask you all self so don't you have covered this strike what is to be assessment or feeling. About. Deep impact of this strain. On the basis okay. In Afghanistan. To do. Thank you to pretty content in any fashion. Can you explain whether they're high profile. And be deterred him he duplicated. What is your conclusion about what did it impact of this current actually has been they have to. They have two high profile planners are facility 11 plan won't facilitator that are no longer on the Muster roll. So they have lost. Some capability. To you plan and to conduct. Missions that does but Barbara. Make no mistake. Nobody's right in this offense saying well we got them so we don't have to worry about ice is K anymore. Not the case. As I said earlier. The threat stream is still active still dying in Iraq we're still laser focused on net and Force Protection and we are thinking for a minute. That what happened yesterday. Gates is in the clear not a minute but do we believe that we hit valid targets. Bad guys who can do bad things and can planned admissions absolutely and what do we think that that we'll have some impact on their ability going forward absolutely. What and how much we're just gonna have to put his have to keep watching the intelligence going forward and you can answer. Does the United States. A sense even if he can't savings. Do you have any sense of who's in command devices cave right now I'm gonna get into. Specific org charts in intelligence and out what we know about the organization. I've seen would put a lot of time and effort into learning as much as we can and I think I just. For security purposes and is completed at that bar. It felt crystal ball where did the unmanned aircraft come from a bit of everything from creditors. And nations. Over the horizon. Thank you know defending liberty engine pull their eyes. And that footage there when there are reports that hey targets were in the vehicle was hit you're an envelope whether any other damage to. Instructor. I'm mud as they think the general said at the top we're going to be loads to release a lot tactical level BDA detail here. And want to preserve as much flexibility as we end so I think you can understand our Lisa hope you can understand we're just not going to be able to answer a lot of that the detailed stuff right now. And in just how old when you think about this case so Big Apple itself. That's clearly these cuts are coming from Kabul possible that terrorists have gone underground. I obviously can't forget the city is open third straight trip out there. What I would tell you is were watching the threat steam very carefully. Laura clearly. Have the ability to operate inside Kabul were mindful of that. And were watching as closely as we can. And where obviously. Trying to. Make sure. That we have available to us as much information in context possible. So as to prepare for any future attacks. M and that certainly we have to assume. That could come from or be. Planned out of ore sourced out of places that they might have that. Establish themselves here in Kabul. It think that's really is far as we're. Going to be able to go right now OK and it's not a couple questions about the airport. And I don't get usually Kennedy Airport over Q how bad is the topping Goodman mayor Greg. They're going to be running it live day qatari in the terms that they believe estimate from Martin. We're gonna continue to. Run the airport that up until the end. And those. Details as they continue to be worked out who come for her right now we will continue run that airfield to make sure. That we can X cute. Our operations. Anderson I think gates there are well being shot at the environment that are gates that are close to absolutely right now it. We said earlier we do have to its that are continue to be open as we coordinated and still work with Department of State. To get people. In for evacuation. This is Howard Altman. 31 hard to trust my condolences to families who lost what was in Kabul. Despite his master of ever to vote backward vote. The number of organizations. Including you know current and former. Military that is social hall frustration manipulative people and it is. Working. In many ways it may report that. But my question is is DOD cooperating. With any of these organizations you talk about bad man. What is your message to these organizations are really helping by the indirect. In his given what you know about how those on bowling shooting continue. Their operations. Well it's certainly not. Not trusted to tell them to this to stop caring about individuals that they know that are in Afghanistan Howard. We are as you might imagine a mean we are. Working off many different streams of information. About various vulnerable Afghan groups not to mention. Applicants in the special immigrant visa program and of course American citizens. And warning speak for the State Department that the State Department is really. There have been re aging wins. A lot of outside groups. To help identify and those who. Who who need to be evacuated to when we are primarily responsible for. Help helping provide that secure. Area at the airport for them to be able to get to the process and get do to properly manifest them and to get them on flights out of there but look at mean. Who. I think he a lot of us are getting emails and calls and texts from. From friends in top leagues at many of them are veterans. Who are passing information destined to try to help. And get. But to show people out and and and we're we're doing the best we can we are contacted. At get that information on the right stream. To the right people on the ground there at the airport to continue to facilitate movement. And as the general said we're gonna try to facilitate movement of the evacuees right up until the the very end. Every Jeffords helps Erin and ordered. Leave and being the confusion and these duties cooperate or help them anyway it was specified. I think certainly to Howard to the degree that they have. Ought to light information that we can act upon and take get it that day additional people out of course that's that's been helpful and we certainly. Share. The concerns that these that these groups have for these individuals we feel the same obligation that they do to it so to the degree that they've been able to. Help us sell latch on and identified then yes that's been helpful. Gotta do different things. One question. We did tell him. It's not an intelligence spectrum but was there any kind of coordination did you share any information. Prior restraint. On the basis targets who is without anyone question. Now. This is a question. And he can turning to be. His preparations for approached comeback in the desert number total number of people you have evacuees you have on domestic cases. Here plus those kind of been didn't didn't on the steps to come back through it all the different clubs plus today's Q a total of. I don't have that Whitney and Gordon I think Jim energetically and hurt yesterday we've got just under 7000. SIV applicants. At US military installations. Across the country she's opened up additional. Insulation to try to guess to a capacity of you may be as much as 50000 as we needed a thing but he gave that number yesterday and I think I would I'd I don't don't think that numbers change to per ship believed. Over. Over though the last 24 hours we both before I. Jump off and let me just check and see if I got an updated. Number and I'm Europe. An additional. And. Don't think again and across here of so. What to come back down that's and then to everyone's that you expect. They choose to comes just over. As it is today. Well I can tell you is that remains. Of thirteen. Individuals who were killed are on their way back to the United States but I am not at liberty dig. Give you a precise arrival. Final clarification. It will struck in target for last night where he planner and distilled here where they are both considered. Kind of I didn't play. The capabilities of those that have struck and killed last night were a facilitator and planners. To get around me into this one was this this who was this they are you kind of planners and facilitators and Clint Shiite. We're or. The Arizona in and discuss the intelligence that led up to than it did with the intelligence that we had. Allowed us to conduct that's striking. You can't sit there even if individuals who aren't on the US radar is it's tiny smile. We had intelligence on the the target said. That led us as we continue to so worked up that their conduct that strike. This one weren't over the horizon efforts to me this isn't about not I think we look back in the last few maybe Sonic Youth announced a counter terrorists in Afghanistan lists February 20/20. Are you aware of any others particularly specific act against top end of specific CT strike since February 20 party. I don't have that information. Really. General Motors factories leaving questions that intelligence just two days before Kabul fell intelligence did not show that the countries that fought the Taliban. Actually receiving questions about the intelligence this target. Just how serious these ice fighters were. No I understand that and we'll stay in and and understand that people like me go into the the details of the intelligence that goes into the an attack on US troops at the Kabul airport in the next few days. The intelligence that we had in was. Enough allowed us to conduct that strike and is a mr. Kirby said we now have two members of vice is Kate. They're no longer able to facilitate are are planned attacks planning attacks on US troops and come and go into the. FR Indiana secretary the president did everything casket to I don't have any schedule announcements to make. Was respect to that. Not go a little clearer on what I think interview soon when you're talking about the presence of the helmet at the airport. Police say that there are no Taliban. On the airfields. Beginning to transition to control what you can really college. So what does this was some reporting yesterday. To that the Taliban were in control of the gates. And then there was reporting that we were shutting down all evacuation operations in the course of the day and my point yesterday it was those are not true. We're not shutting down evacuation operations were in continue going to the end we still in charge of the airport. And we are still in charge of security at the airport and what at what has what was true a few days ago is still true today the Taliban have checkpoints. Around the airport in a in a loose perimeter if you will but they are not Manning gates they are not. They're not at the airport. Doing security rules earning like that. 24. The airport. Dentures is connected the drug trade you possibly can get specific names of countries been did you notify. Any countries. Through which to draw a map out to fight through for the straight and which committees on the hill did you notified prior history if at all. I don't there were as far as I know there was. No well. Note nations that that did or needed to happen. Before the countries are prepared certifications. That we're needed to be given before him. Yes it. You're reading the names of even being moved but you're not there right patent you know especially the of these indeed he does good because federal inspectors to immediately there. Espanola a lot of what we can do what it was unharmed passage into a don't have that information don't know what should. Happen to be open positions in the Italian bond have they given you need any SO it is indeed it did or not to let Afghanistan will be used. As a launching pad for terrorist attack against the US is friends and I. He says Allen again. Doing a better position that does not envision how they indicated on eating any specificity you got killed in Iraq and Afghanistan to be used. The logic back but as an attack against US and its friends and allies. They made assurances is part of the doha agreement about. Affiliation with al-Qaeda and about. And terrorism. Terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan and they said that publicly they said that as part of the doha agreement are. Haitian of the level overtimes. Foreign fighters that they have flowed into Afghanistan. In recent days and weeks and do not. OK but we're gonna call today now we're gonna go to Dan Lucas where Lucas who does appreciate very much yeah. We're releasing halo and about it and I appreciate is that things town and I just might be in.

