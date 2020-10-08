People clear debris inside Beirut mosque

People in Beirut cleared debris inside the 1853 Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque, which was heavily damaged after the devastating explosion in the city last week.
1:41 | 08/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for People clear debris inside Beirut mosque
