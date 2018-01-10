{"id":58198159,"title":"Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing","duration":"0:32","description":"Peruvian pets and their owners gathered outside Lima's Saint Francis of Assisi church for blessings, ahead of the celebration of the patron saint who is believed to protect animals.","url":"/International/video/peruvians-bring-pets-church-blessing-58198159","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}