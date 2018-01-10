Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing

Peruvian pets and their owners gathered outside Lima's Saint Francis of Assisi church for blessings, ahead of the celebration of the patron saint who is believed to protect animals.
0:32 | 10/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing
