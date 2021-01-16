Polar bears play in snow

More
The bears spent the day rolling and sliding down a snowy hill at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the U.K.
0:36 | 01/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Polar bears play in snow
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The bears spent the day rolling and sliding down a snowy hill at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the U.K.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75296805","title":"Polar bears play in snow","url":"/International/video/polar-bears-play-snow-75296805"}