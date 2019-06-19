Police officer stops news conference to tackle suspect

More
Police officer interrupts news conference to complete a textbook tackle of a suspect in Queensland, Australia.
0:46 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer stops news conference to tackle suspect
Warm and listen. I. I. Yeah not. An air what it's just one of those things united obviously. The man just been released and down. Why do an illustrated comments might which we realized her father which obviously. Provides that the father and mile has and so we asked congress to do for the public nuisance of this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Police officer interrupts news conference to complete a textbook tackle of a suspect in Queensland, Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63805566","title":"Police officer stops news conference to tackle suspect","url":"/International/video/police-officer-stops-news-conference-tackle-suspect-63805566"}