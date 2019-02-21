Transcript for Pope Francis holds historic summit at the Vatican

I'm David Wright in Rome where an historic meeting is now under way for the first time ever the Catholic Church has convened a worldwide summit. On the protection of minors protecting young people from priests. The issue of clerical sexual abuse is a scandal that has ravaged the church's reputation undermined its moral authority. And the scandal continues to grow. So as Pope Francis convened this first ever summit of a hundred and minding church leaders from around the world. He admonished them saying that people are not going to be satisfied with platitudes and promises they want to see concrete action. Survivors of sexual abuse applaud that sentiment. That many of them say the church needs to be clear that his cracking down not just on priests who have abused children and vulnerable adults. But also on bishops who over the decades have often turned a blind died and cover things up. Survivors also say that this is a summit that really should have happened decades ago. I'm David Wright in Rome you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.