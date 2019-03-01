Pope Francis gets involved in circus performance at Vatican

More
Pope Francis spins a ball on his finger as he watches a circus performance during his first weekly audience of 2019.
0:44 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope Francis gets involved in circus performance at Vatican
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60139695,"title":"Pope Francis gets involved in circus performance at Vatican","duration":"0:44","description":"Pope Francis spins a ball on his finger as he watches a circus performance during his first weekly audience of 2019.","url":"/International/video/pope-francis-involved-circus-performance-vatican-60139695","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.