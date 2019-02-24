Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Morocco

More
The royal couple paid a visit to a girls boarding house and school in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.
0:29 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Morocco
The news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61274328,"title":"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Morocco","duration":"0:29","description":"The royal couple paid a visit to a girls boarding house and school in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.","url":"/International/video/prince-harry-meghan-markle-travel-morocco-61274328","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.