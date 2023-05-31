Projectile narrowly missed car in Kyiv

Dramatic dash camera footage shows a projectile falling from the sky in Kyiv and crashing into a busy roadway, narrowly missing a moving car.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live