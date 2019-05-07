Queen Elizabeth II strolls with duck on visit to city farm

Queen Elizabeth II took a stroll with Olive the duck on a visit to this Edinburgh city farm as part of her annual week of engagements in Scotland.
1:01 | 07/05/19

