The Queen’s coffin makes final journey to London

After lying in honor at St. Giles’ Cathedral, Queen Elizabeth’s casket is being flown to London on a Royal Air Force plane for the final time where she will lie in state at Westminster Abbey.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live