Transcript for Race is on to find tsunami survivors

The races on to find survivors after that massive earthquake and tsunami did death toll is rising as we're getting some new images. Of the devastation there you conceive before and after. Of the level of destruction caused by this natural disaster ABC's James Longman. Is half the hospital where some of the injured are being treated James. Hi Diana I'm not the hospital in mind casts all its of the town. On simulate the island in the south of the audit of goals the place went up massive earthquake. And tsunami hit on Friday and is to this also many others in this area that the injured inning flying down from Palmdale on hi kitty that Roth and being treated. Polly the town in the very north which has been the focus of the rescue effort town about 250000. People. And it didn't baptize of course we've seen as extraordinary pictures about wall of water upcoming initial twenty feet. Wall of water in some places and of course the F quake itself ripping through homes. I'm killing at least we now know 12100 people about. Number is sorely get a rise we've seen these horrific pictures of mass graves being dogged body bags in the street. But this is one of the faith his web people having congregating to find out about their loved ones just her hair. And families wait they need because many of them they may live and may not they may not have anybody guy and say they see it counts outweigh Tiffany's. From that loved ones inside we actually just had the a lot to speed so you one young got a twelve broke out. Do told me that she hides leg broken when the outbreak came. The house how's the floor just split in half. And she said that it was like in dreams I've really no idea what was happening too followers that he managed to save and meals an extraordinary moment we met. A father of triplets. His wife with head that he pregnant. When the tsunami and the earthquake hits they managed to get evacuated in las lunch at an emergency C section. And he was very happy to tell me that pool. Three babies one of the boy into Gaza on that all day while brief. Glimmer of hype from the monks always awful stories but and you know we're getting a more and more these personal stories as has the story develops we're gonna hopefully. And be able to go north he partly to aviary anyway has been nice backing it. To see for ourselves. The extent of the destruction. The now back to you done. It means bad for that little glimmer of joy at least make sure you stay safe as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.