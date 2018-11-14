Transcript for Rare pink diamond sells for more than $50M

We have the world's one of the world's most rare pink diamonds this is very cool. It's just sold for a world record price. Fifty million dollars at auction which makes it of itself didn't look at it as a record your eyes hurt Harry sun because it weighs in at just under nineteen terrorists. And went for fifty million it was bought by US brand Harry Winston. At an auction in Geneva. It's cool it actually was once owned by the op and higher kind of family that ended years people OK yeah now went up for oxen and he was saying it's one of the most. One of the world's greatest diamonds I agree it's even find this a Jared and not so even if you went injured race.

