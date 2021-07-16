Rare tornado touches down in Canada

The twister tore through the city of Barrie, Ontario, leaving a trail of destruction.
0:20 | 07/16/21

All right god through fiscal. A rare site near Toronto Canada a tornado. Tore through the city of Barry Ontario leaving a trail of destruction the damage is described as catastrophic. Chunks of homes are missing rooftops or ripped off. Lawns are filled with debris and cars were flipped upside down to see if there several people were injured.

