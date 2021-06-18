24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Raven attacks drone delivering coffee

A Canberra man thought using a drone to deliver coffee would be fast&mdash;until a bird started attacking it.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live