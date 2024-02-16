Reflecting on death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny: 'Hope really died today'

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke with "Puck News" founder and correspondent Julia Ioffe about reactions worldwide to Navalny's death and its ramifications for Russia's opposition movement and government.

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live