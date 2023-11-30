Relative of hostage and survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack speaks out

Ela Shani recounts her experience after surviving the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and discusses her family member who was freed from Hamas hostage

November 30, 2023

