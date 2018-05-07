Transcript for Rescue efforts in Thailand face challenges

Hey folks I'm back governor with a ABC news we are just outside the Thai town of nice guy and out went back they pick up truck you can see the road here were kind of winding our way into the jungle. And the reason they put in cities covered pickup trucks. Is there there are still many rescuers up there literally thousands of people doing logistics in the rescue itself. That they're trying to minimize the amount of congestion. I'll add this site of the game and all the reporters to go up there a lot of the support staff have to go in these pickup trucks we can see where. Getting more towards the jungle weak areas here soon we're going to begin to climb. Up towards the mouth of the cave in some. Yardley roads now. It is been incredible to see the work of the rescuers here we haven't been here that long but one of the things were able to obtain today. Where these images. From an Israeli company called Max and and may help creeping communication system inside the cave not all the way into where those twelve soccer players and their coach. Our. Sitting on that mud flat but pretty far in and that really helps streamline. The effort to get rescue. I'm communication and the biggest problem in that helps us. You'll also get a sense of how treacherous division inside that. Catherine so it goes from the very spacious caverns you can see. Just don't like dice hanging from the ceiling. If these narrow passages and you can see in this video how this one rescuer in the water rising up from the water out they want to that. Life fighting just maintaining its position. I was to open there is so strong that expert divers had their masks ripped off her face. Feet other soldiers take me. Placed up high trying to pump water out and it just shows you what a massive. Problem this is there have to try to do. Water and these big. The eagles' first images of how money how dark a treacherous it is and why the people living there have to be experts. Also why there's so much concerned about the well being of these kids. Now wants you to get. The hype here. This week and go about as much water hospital. These kids don't have to go through this incredibly arduous task of getting out of the mouth of the cave. Mom because there is concern that if they're doing it in scuba gear. It might panic and that could lead to some very serious consequences. Again Matt Gutman somewhere in the jungle outside of Mays died in Thailand. Hope to see again watching ABC news. She is here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.