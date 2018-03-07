Transcript for Rescue teams work on plan to help boys trapped in flooded cave

I'm James only to ABC news in Thailand we are just outside back cave lamp miraculously days. Twelve boys and as the picnics have been found but now the rescue effort to get them out of that has begun because that's something like two and a half miles. Inside and it will not be easy they all very weak and dehydrated they haven't had enough period as you can imagine and so what medics today is staying within and giving them what they can meet. And handed these packs by the US military at the kind of thing that. And soldiers eat when that outs on in the end in places less difficult to get hold of food. Today will make these up given to them trying to build up their strength to get them out of that cave but it's a race against time because the weather is moving in it could be a knack for months. For now James on the ABC news in Thailand.

