Residents enjoy cherry blossom trees in Beijing

More
As China eases restrictions on tourist sites amid declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, residents take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the famous cherry blossom trees in Beijing.
3:00 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents enjoy cherry blossom trees in Beijing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"As China eases restrictions on tourist sites amid declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, residents take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the famous cherry blossom trees in Beijing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69816603","title":"Residents enjoy cherry blossom trees in Beijing","url":"/International/video/residents-enjoy-cherry-blossom-trees-beijing-69816603"}