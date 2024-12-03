Restoring the lives of Sudanese women: Ending gender-based violence in South Sudan

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos talks to Grace Dorong, executive director of "Root of Generations," about gender-based violence against women in South Sudan and displacement in conflict-affected regions.

December 3, 2024

