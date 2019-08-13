Riot police storm Hong Kong airport amid anti-government protests

Hong Kong International Airport canceled all flights for the second straight day Tuesday as crowds of anti-government protesters continued to occupy the terminals and clashed with police.
7:25 | 08/13/19

Transcript for Riot police storm Hong Kong airport amid anti-government protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

