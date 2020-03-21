Robot disinfects train in Hong Kong

A robot dispensing a concentrated mist of hydrogen peroxide is being tested in Hong Kong to help "deep disinfect" their transit system amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
3:00 | 03/21/20

