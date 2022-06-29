Russia says it’s taken control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Russian officials say they’ve captured the Luhansk region of Ukraine. ABC News correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge and contributor Mick Mulroy break down what this means.

