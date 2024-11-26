US Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England

The U.S. Air Force in the United Kingdom has said a number of small drones have been detected near three bases in the eastern part of the country.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live