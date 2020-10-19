Russia stages firing drills at sea

More
Russian military vessels in the Caspian Sea carried out training against a potential threat from the air.
0:55 | 10/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia stages firing drills at sea
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Russian military vessels in the Caspian Sea carried out training against a potential threat from the air.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73701007","title":"Russia stages firing drills at sea","url":"/International/video/russia-stages-firing-drills-sea-73701007"}