Russian President Putin cancels annual news conference amid difficulties in Ukraine

Plus, rescue efforts are underway after a boat carrying migrants to the U.K. capsized, and Morocco faces France in the World Cup semifinals.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live