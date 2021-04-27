Russian troops on 'high alert' in response to statements from NATO countries

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks to ABC News contributor Elizabeth Neumann and ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy to discuss Putin’s recent orders to Russian troops.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live