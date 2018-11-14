Russians caught crossing bridge disguised as bus

More
Four men protesting a ban on pedestrians using a bridge in Russia were stopped trying to cross it while dressed up as a yellow cardboard bus.
0:45 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russians caught crossing bridge disguised as bus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59190903,"title":"Russians caught crossing bridge disguised as bus","duration":"0:45","description":"Four men protesting a ban on pedestrians using a bridge in Russia were stopped trying to cross it while dressed up as a yellow cardboard bus.","url":"/International/video/russians-caught-crossing-bridge-disguised-bus-59190903","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.