How sanctions on Russia could affect Ukraine, Europe and the United States

Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of the Ukrainian power company, Naftogaz, discusses the sanctions put in place by the U.S. and its allies.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live