Sari Bashi discusses Gaza-Egypt border opening up to allow aid into Gaza

Sari Bashi, program director for Human Rights Watch, speaks about the urgent need for aid, and the opening of the Rafah crossing, bringing much needed supplies to help Palestinians living in Gaza.

October 21, 2023

