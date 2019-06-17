Transcript for Shooting at NBA Championship celebration for Toronto Raptors

Breaking news to tell you about a shooting and scared the celebration for the MTA champ MG. NBA champion Toronto Raptors just within the last half hour two people were shot during the championship celebration. Have a gunshots were fired because he fans running for cover to people who were shot expected to survive cubs have their say they have two people in custody and have recovered two guns.

