Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Sicily's Mount Etna erupts in plumes of smoke and ash
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:19","description":"The plumes reached a height of more than 3 miles into the sky.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70244340","title":"Sicily's Mount Etna erupts in plumes of smoke and ash","url":"/International/video/sicilys-mount-etna-erupts-plumes-smoke-ash-70244340"}