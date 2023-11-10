SNEAK PEEK: ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive’

ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff’s emotional journey, revisiting the site of an IED explosion that almost claimed his life, for a reunion 17 years in the making.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live