Snow blankets the Great Wall of China

More
Freezing weather created a winter wonderland across China.
2:00 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow blankets the Great Wall of China
And here. Yeah. A. Yeah. And I. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"Freezing weather created a winter wonderland across China. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68006763","title":"Snow blankets the Great Wall of China","url":"/International/video/snow-blankets-great-wall-china-68006763"}