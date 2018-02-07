South Korea witnesses the birth of a sport from the future: drone soccer

The final competition for the 'The 2018 Robo Universe Drone Soccer competition' took place Saturday in Goyang city, an hour away from Seoul.
1:03 | 07/02/18

