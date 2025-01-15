South Korea’s impeached president Yoon is detained

The detention comes weeks after investigators first attempted to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. ABC News’ Joohee Cho reports.

January 15, 2025

