Southern Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel launches new assault

ABC News foreign correspondent Ines de la Cuetara reports on the situation in southern Gaza as Israel executes a new assault on a key city, leaving civilians with nowhere to go for safety.

December 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live