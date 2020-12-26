Spain gets 1st batch of COVID vaccines

More
The government announced that senior citizens, people with disabilities and health care workers are among the first people slated to get the vaccine.
0:47 | 12/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spain gets 1st batch of COVID vaccines
Yeah. Okay. We'll have to be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The government announced that senior citizens, people with disabilities and health care workers are among the first people slated to get the vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74918460","title":"Spain gets 1st batch of COVID vaccines ","url":"/International/video/spain-1st-batch-covid-vaccines-74918460"}