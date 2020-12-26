-
Now Playing: Nursing homes, health care workers receive vaccines
-
Now Playing: Health officials predict 90,000 more COVID-19 deaths in the next 3 weeks
-
Now Playing: Storm brings heavy rain and high winds to UK
-
Now Playing: Are new COVID-19 variants already in US?
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II calls for 'spirit of selflessness' in her annual Christmas message
-
Now Playing: Royal family won't go to Sandringham for 1st time in 32 years
-
Now Playing: Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown
-
Now Playing: Man breaks into post office and steals cellphones
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive winter storm moves towards East Coast
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant discovered in UK
-
Now Playing: What we know about new COVID-19 variant detected in UK
-
Now Playing: Augmented reality Santa: Just what 2020 needs
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Volunteers deliver foods to stranded truckers
-
Now Playing: Turkish police seize drugs in Maradona portraits
-
Now Playing: Family speaks out after US teen jailed for violating COVID-19 rules
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: NBA hopeful meets NBA champion from his home town in Cameroon
-
Now Playing: No evidence UK variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death: CDC