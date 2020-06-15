Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Staff holds a celebration for gorillas at the London Zoo
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:56","description":"The staff hid treats and decorated the gorilla enclosure as the tourist attraction prepared to reopen with social distancing rules in effect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71260920","title":"Staff holds a celebration for gorillas at the London Zoo","url":"/International/video/staff-holds-celebration-gorillas-london-zoo-71260920"}