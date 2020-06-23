Stingray glides over sea floor of spider crabs

More
Stingray glides over a sea floor of spider crabs in Australia's Port Phillip Bay.
1:28 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stingray glides over sea floor of spider crabs
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Stingray glides over a sea floor of spider crabs in Australia's Port Phillip Bay.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71410787","title":"Stingray glides over sea floor of spider crabs","url":"/International/video/stingray-glides-sea-floor-spider-crabs-71410787"}